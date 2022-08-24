Mhlakwana has come a long way since his legs turned to jelly at 2019 Comrades
This may be Nkosikhona Mhlakwana’s first down run, but he has the skill, speed and pedigree to win the fabled race
24 August 2022 - 22:00 By Matshelane Mamabolo
Nkosikhona Mhlakwana has come a long way since that dreadful Sunday in June 2019 when his legs gave up on him as he was approaching the Comrades Marathon finish line at Scottsville Racecourse in Pietermaritzburg. Then, running in the red and white colours of Maxed Elite, novice Mhlakwana lost out on a top 10 finish, having been in ninth spot before he crumbled to the ground — allowing Entsika Athletic Club’s duo of Gordon Lesetedi and Siya Mqambeli to overtake him...
Mhlakwana has come a long way since his legs turned to jelly at 2019 Comrades
This may be Nkosikhona Mhlakwana’s first down run, but he has the skill, speed and pedigree to win the fabled race
Nkosikhona Mhlakwana has come a long way since that dreadful Sunday in June 2019 when his legs gave up on him as he was approaching the Comrades Marathon finish line at Scottsville Racecourse in Pietermaritzburg. Then, running in the red and white colours of Maxed Elite, novice Mhlakwana lost out on a top 10 finish, having been in ninth spot before he crumbled to the ground — allowing Entsika Athletic Club’s duo of Gordon Lesetedi and Siya Mqambeli to overtake him...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos