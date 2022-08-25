Wallaby legend Tim Horan hails Boks’ Lukhanyo Am as one of the best
Am and Damian de Allende will continue their centre pairing on Saturday, widely regarded as the best in the current game
25 August 2022 - 21:47 By Grant Shub
Former Australia centre Tim Horan, who played 80 Tests for his country from 1989 to 2000, is full of praise for Springbok outside centre Lukhanyo Am. The 30-cap star has put in consistently strong showings and was the standout performer for SA in their loss to New Zealand in the second round of the Rugby Championship at Ellis Park...
