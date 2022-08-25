×

Rugby

Sharks centre Jeremy Ward completes move to French giants

25 August 2022 - 13:50 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Jeremy Ward has left the Sharks for Stade Francais of France.
Jeremy Ward has left the Sharks for Stade Francais of France.
Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

Sharks centre and former Junior Springbok captain Jeremy Ward has completed his move to Top 14 side Stade Francais from the Durban-based franchise.

The French side announced that Ward has signed a two-year deal after he was identified as a replacement for New Zealand centre Ngani Laumape.

“It is official, the 26-year-old centre signs in Paris and will join us in the coming days,” the French giants wrote on their social media pages on Wednesday.

Laumape has left the Paris-based franchise despite still having two years left on his contract to join Japanese side Kobe Steelers.

Ward, 26, has been with the Sharks since 2017 after joining them from the now liquidated Southern Kings.

The midfield player captained the Junior Boks during the 2016 World Rugby Under-20 Championship that was staged in England.

Despite that promising career at the junior national team, the centre is yet to be selected for the Springboks.

Ward’s decision to leave the Sharks is not a big surprise as the player struggled for game time in the United Rugby Championship and found himself regularly playing in the watered-down Currie Cup.

