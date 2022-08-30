×

Sport

CSA desperate for T20 League to be a success to avoid jobs bloodbath

With strong investment, CEO Pholetsi Moseki believes the league will start making money earlier than expected

30 August 2022 - 20:57 By SITHEMBISO DINDI

Cricket SA CEO Pholetsi Moseki says the organisation is desperate for their latest attempt at a money-spinning T20 League to be a roaring success to avoid a bleak future for cricket in the country and potentially major job losses for players and officials...

