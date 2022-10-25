Sport

COMMENT | Rulani promotion a masterstroke by Sundowns, or playing with fire

The pressure’s now on new head coach Rulani Mokwena to maintain the Brazilians’ winning ways

25 October 2022 - 20:21

When he addressed the media ahead of the MTN8 semifinal, second leg against AmaZulu at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) offices last week, Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane looked tired...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Mamelodi Sundowns demote Manqoba Mngqithi in shock technical reshuffle Soccer
  2. ‘He did the same with Pirates until Micho resigned’ — Fans weigh in on Mokwena ... Soccer
  3. It’s put him in a spot: Bapela questions Mngqithi’s Sundowns demotion Soccer
  4. Pirates’ Monyane explains why he dodged Sundowns’ Mokwena at MTN8 clash Soccer

Most read

  1. Painful past drove Tumelo Mokobane to run 1,400km in 16 days for GBV victims Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Cook serves up highest first-class score for hungry Lions Sport
  3. COMMENT | Rulani promotion a masterstroke by Sundowns, or playing with fire Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Jannie gives England De Boot in World Cup quarters Sport
  5. Bok masterplan will see a RWC 2023 team thin on greenhorns Sport

Latest Videos

Students wear anti-cheating hats in the Philippines during exam
IN FULL | Ramaphosa on repercussions of state capture report