‘He did the same with Pirates until Micho resigned’ — Fans weigh in on Mokwena taking the helm at Sundowns

25 October 2022 - 14:13
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Rulani Mokwena is now the sole head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Football fans have reacted to Mamelodi Sundowns' shock decision to demote Manqoba Mngqithi, leaving Rulani Mokwena as sole head coach of the Brazilians

Mngqithi was appointed “senior coach” and Steve Komphela promoted from the role of senior coach to “first team coach”, the club announced on Monday.

“Mamelodi Sundowns announced today the restructuring of its technical team and the changes in the responsibilities and employment positions of its coaches Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela,” Sundowns said.

It claimed the decision came about after “poor performances and unconvincing victories the club has experienced for quite some time.

“Mamelodi Sundowns has a clear objective of becoming one of the most successful football clubs in Africa and its recent average and lacklustre performances are contrary to this objective.”

While some welcomed the decision, others were outraged at the “disrespect” shown towards Mngqithi. 

A few questioned Mokwena's role in the fiasco, claiming he had made “similar moves” while at Orlando Pirates before taking over from Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic.

They predicted only tears for Sundowns under his reign.

