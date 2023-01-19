Sport

Jones in pound seats, again, inheriting a Wallabies Rennie was knocking into shape

Seasoned campaigner Eddie Jones could be set to be involved in his fourth Rugby World Cup final

19 January 2023 - 22:16
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

Eddie Jones taking charge of the Wallabies at this year’s Rugby World Cup in France is likely to elevate them from the realm of dark horse to capable contender...

