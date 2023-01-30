Sport

Paris 2024

SA athletics and swimming score 24% against Olympic qualifying standards

30 January 2023 - 19:41
David Isaacson Sports reporter

The journey to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which begins in earnest this year, underlines the lack of depth in South Africa's talent pool. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | SA football is not dead. Just ask Benni, Pitso and Lyle Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | The RFU is tackling a tricky issue with its new law Sport
  3. SA20 may have been as good for England, ahead of ODIs, as it has for SA Sport
  4. Ferreira focused on Frances, but still has SA tennis somewhere on his mind Sport
  5. South Africans have spoken as one about the SA20 — they bloody love it Sport

Latest Videos

CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!
'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...