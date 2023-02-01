Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Another transfer window, another series of unfathomable transactions

The PSL transfer window merry-go-round might be entertaining, but invariably makes no sense

01 February 2023 - 20:32
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

The intriguing Premier Soccer League shenanigans we’ve just witnessed in the latest transfer window tell us everything we need to know about the state of our professional football.  ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | The PSL is another procession thanks to short-sighted owners and ... Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | We’re long past extra time waiting for Safa to reach the goals Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Maestro Messi has been playing lead (in) Qatar and deserves to ... Sport

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | SA football is not dead. Just ask Benni, Pitso and Lyle Sport
  2. SA athletics and swimming score 24% against Olympic qualifying standards Sport
  3. Saving Gallants ‘like going into lion’s den covered in wors or biltong’: Kerr Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | The RFU is tackling a tricky issue with its new law Sport
  5. Fire still burning, Djokovic and GOAT debate move on to Paris Sport

Latest Videos

More footage of Julius Malema allegedly firing gun at event shown in court
CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!