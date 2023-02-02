CEO on why SA Tourism wants to spend R1bn on Spurs sponsorship

Themba Khumalo explains ‘aggregators’, economic recovery and the mandate of the tourism agency

South Africa Tourism (SAT) acting CEO Themba Khumalo says the agency is not there to resolve the country's energy crisis or fix its potholes, its sole mandate is to attract tourists, and that is the reason for its proposed sponsorship of Tottenham Hotspur...