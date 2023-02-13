Mondli Khumalo, who was in a coma after UK attack, collapses on return to cricket
Young cricketer says he is surprised to have fallen ill because he bowled and batted during training matches without any issues
13 February 2023 - 16:05 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Despite his attempts to return to playing cricket being met by a worrying challenge emanating from his recent brutal attack in England, young South African junior international cricketer Mondli Khumalo is still optimistic of a bright career in the sport...
Despite his attempts to return to playing cricket being met by a worrying challenge emanating from his recent brutal attack in England, young South African junior international cricketer Mondli Khumalo is still optimistic of a bright career in the sport...
