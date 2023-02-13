‘His failures are the reason’: Tshwane mayor lambasted as he exits
Mayor Randall Williams’s resignation reasons untrue, says ANC
13 February 2023 - 14:01
Political parties have reacted to the resignation of former Tshwane mayor Randall Williams, saying they reject the reasons he has provided, and that relentless pressure forced him to “axe himself”...
