Finally, more attention on Proteas women after World Cup semis win
It is less than 10 years since the first professional contracts were awarded, and that was only done as a result of a cash injection from sponsor Momentum.
26 February 2023 - 19:25
The T20 Women’s World Cup — and the Proteas’ remarkable run to the final — has opened the eyes of provincial administrators, with Cricket South Africa’s director of cricket, Enoch Nkwe, believing there will stronger structures for the local women’s game in the near future. ..
