Why ref guru Nigel Owens’s deal to join the Boks fell through
It is understood Wales are reluctant to give Owens six months leave of absence to take up a position with the Springboks
18 April 2023 - 21:11
It is not difficult to see why respected former referee Nigel Owens was torn before turning down the offer to be part of the Springbok set-up as they prepare for their defence of the Rugby World Cup...
