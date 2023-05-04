Sport

KEO UNCUT

MARK KEOHANE | It’s great to see fans voting with their feet for quarterfinal humdinger

With top talent on show, you can’t beat a packed stadium for two of South Africa’s premier rugby teams

04 May 2023 - 22:35 By Mark Keohane

Sports fans love winners, which is why the Stormers on Saturday will smash the record for the biggest home attendance at the DHL Stadium for a provincial match. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. MARK KEOHANE | No returns: Ackermann the fans favourite to replace Nienaber as ... Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Let’s remove refereeing inconsistencies and get back to an even ... Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Pretoria and Bulls rugby decline is baffling Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Stormers opt to take the high road against Leinster in Dublin Sport

Most read

  1. Brad Binder has a lot he wants to do before his December wedding Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Natalie du Toit misses world champs podium by split-second Sport
  3. SA Rugby biting the bullet while awaiting a buck Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Peterson spins Proteas to victory over Bangladesh Sport
  5. Desperately seeking a home: where to now for some of PSL’s biggest stars? Sport

Latest Videos

Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans
Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka