I’ve always gambled on myself: Mokotjo on leaving Europe and joining PSL minnows, Sekhukhune United
Mokotjo’s move to Sekhukhune came out of the blue as everyone expected the Bafana midfielder to be signed by Chiefs
08 May 2023 - 20:18
You’ve got to believe Kamohelo Mokotjo when he says he’s always gambled on himself...
I’ve always gambled on myself: Mokotjo on leaving Europe and joining PSL minnows, Sekhukhune United
Mokotjo’s move to Sekhukhune came out of the blue as everyone expected the Bafana midfielder to be signed by Chiefs
You’ve got to believe Kamohelo Mokotjo when he says he’s always gambled on himself...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos