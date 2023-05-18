Sport

Blast from the past: Last-gasp Bulls charge leaves Sharks feeling blue

Today in SA sports history: May 19

18 May 2023 - 22:19
David Isaacson

1999 — Lance Klusener produces the first of several rescue acts for the Proteas at the World Cup, helping his team to victory over Sri Lanka in their second match of the tournament in Northampton. Klusener comes to the crease with SA in trouble on 115/7, but smashes an unbeaten 52 from 45 balls to get his team to 199/9. Klusener played a crucial role with the ball too, taking 3/21 alongside Jacques Kallis (3/26) and Shaun Pollock (2/10) as Sri Lanka crashed to 110 all out...

