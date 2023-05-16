Sport

Blast from the past: Cavaliers bounce back to beat Boks in second Test

Today in SA sports history: May 17

16 May 2023 - 20:42
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1969 — Soweto-based boxer Joe “Green Cobra” Gumede makes his professional debut, beating Ben Lehoko over four rounds in Sharpeville. Gumede won the black versions of the SA bantamweight and featherweight titles and beat top fighters like Anthony Sithole and Bashew Sibaca along the way. In 1973 he was employed as a sparring partner to assist Arnold Taylor before he won the WBA bantamweight crown. ..

