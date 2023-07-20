Sport

A right Royal tale of taxpayers’ money and PSL clubs’ battles post-Covid-19

Smaller teams walk a tightrope of spending just the right amount on a squad and coaches but little enough for the budget to be sustainable

20 July 2023 - 21:18 By Sithembiso Dindi and Marc Strydom

Royal AM’s move to Pietermaritzburg, instigated by a financial incentive from the Msunduzi local Municipality, seems to reflect the monetary struggles faced by DStv Premiership club owners in the cut-throat business of running their teams competitively. ..

