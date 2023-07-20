A right Royal tale of taxpayers’ money and PSL clubs’ battles post-Covid-19
Smaller teams walk a tightrope of spending just the right amount on a squad and coaches but little enough for the budget to be sustainable
20 July 2023 - 21:18
Royal AM’s move to Pietermaritzburg, instigated by a financial incentive from the Msunduzi local Municipality, seems to reflect the monetary struggles faced by DStv Premiership club owners in the cut-throat business of running their teams competitively. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.