Netball Proteas poised for World Cup challenge: Precious Mthembu
The Proteas have been given a mandate by Netball SA to get on the podium on home soil
25 July 2023 - 21:16
Africa has not really been a top contender at the Netball World Cup for some time, but former Proteas midcourt star Precious Mthembu believes the continent has made great strides in the sport and backs African nations to shine on home soil this year. ..
