“We cannot afford one second without power because you have international and local broadcasters broadcasting the event.
“Also, there won't be any load-shedding at hotels where teams and officials are staying in the city.
“We want international players to experience [the best of] our beautiful country, so they won't be affected by load-shedding at all.”
South Africa continues to experience rotational load-shedding as Eskom manages the constrained power grid.
The Netball World Cup runs from Friday to the final on August 6.
No load-shedding: lights will stay on at the Netball World Cup
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
