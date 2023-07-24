Sport

No load-shedding: lights will stay on at the Netball World Cup

24 July 2023 - 14:41
The Netball Proteas hold a training session at Cape Town International Convention Centre on July 23 2023.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Netball South Africa (NSA) CEO Blanche de la Guerre says the World Cup in Cape Town will not be affected by load-shedding.

De la Guerre said NSA has been assured by the City of Cape Town that there won't be load-shedding at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and the official hotels for players and officials.

The Spar Proteas start their World Cup campaign with their clash against Wales on Friday.

“We have had discussions with the City of Cape Town and the CTICC, and together they made a plan that there won't be any load-shedding,” De la Guerre, speaking at the launch of a Puma netball pop-up store in Cape Town city centre, said.

“We cannot afford one second without power because you have international and local broadcasters broadcasting the event.

“Also, there won't be any load-shedding at hotels where teams and officials are staying in the city.

“We want international players to experience [the best of] our beautiful country, so they won't be affected by load-shedding at all.”

South Africa continues to experience rotational load-shedding as Eskom manages the constrained power grid.

The Netball World Cup runs from Friday to the final on August 6.

