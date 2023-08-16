Sport

Athletics

Akani Simbine in race to land first African man on 100m podium

The short sprint is the most open it’s been in years

16 August 2023 - 21:42
David Isaacson Sports reporter

Akani Simbine and his two biggest African rivals will try to land the continent’s first men’s 100m medal at a world championship in Budapest at the weekend...

