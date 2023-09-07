Boks favourites, Bravehearts have spirit of William Wallace: coach Richie Gray
The Springboks have won 23 of the contests against Scotland in their 28-Test history
07 September 2023 - 21:24
Former Scotland international Richie Gray, who was part of Heyneke Meyer’s coaching staff at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, says the Springboks are favourites to open their account with a win against the Bravehearts in Marseille on Sunday, but Gregor Townsend’s men can never be taken lightly...
