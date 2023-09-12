Sport

LIAM DEL CARME | BOK VOYAGE: Songs, seagulls and Saffers at RWC in France

Saffa voices cut through the calm of the Cote d’Azur like a hot knife through foie gras

12 September 2023 - 21:07 By Liam Del Carme in Toulon

A week into the tour and it’s clear most South Africans who packed for this seven-week odyssey did not fully appreciate the heatwave that has hit this country...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Some squint as Rassie and Boks put on a red light Rugby
  2. Springboks’ jersey leaves some with the blues Rugby
  3. World Cup off to a flyer on memorable weekend Rugby
  4. WATCH | Siya for president: Bok skipper jumps hoardings to greet fans, defends ... Rugby

Latest

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Englishmen are mad dogs? ‘Ruffian’ Farrell deserves a special ... Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | BOK VOYAGE: Songs, seagulls and Saffers at RWC in France Sport
  3. Enlightened Bavuma has clarity about Proteas captaincy Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Mitchell stalks Tiger to win second world title Sport
  5. You ain’t seen nothing yet: new Pirates star Maswanganyi’s youth trainers Sport

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD