World Cup off to a flyer on memorable weekend

Rugby World Cup organisers hoped for a blockbuster opening weekend and they certainly got one, starting with host France's uplifting Friday night win and ending with a huge “what if?” moment in Sunday's classic Wales v Fiji encounter.

“As the first weekend of the tournament comes to a close, the France 2023 Organising Committee would like to thank the French and international fans present across the country who kicked off the 10th Rugby World Cup,” the hosts said in a statement on Monday.

“The incredible excitement was felt across all official venues, whether in the stadiums — with more than 220,000 spectators present for the first eight matches — or in the Rugby Villages, which collectively drew over 140,000 people to watch the opening match.”

The French team certainly did not fluff their opening night lines — though coughing up a second-minute try to the All Blacks was certainly not in the script.