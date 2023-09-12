High court finds Mpofu ‘sought to mislead’ the court
Finding was made in a judgment that rejected Jacob Zuma’s application to appeal litigation over his private prosecution of Cyril Ramaphosa
12 September 2023 - 18:46
In rejecting former president Jacob Zuma’s application for leave to appeal in litigation over his private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the high court also said Zuma’s attorney and counsel, Dali Mpofu SC, had failed in his ethical duty to the court. ..
