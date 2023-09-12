News

High court finds Mpofu ‘sought to mislead’ the court

Finding was made in a judgment that rejected Jacob Zuma’s application to appeal litigation over his private prosecution of Cyril Ramaphosa

12 September 2023 - 18:46 By FRANNY RABKIN

In rejecting former president Jacob Zuma’s application for leave to appeal in litigation over his private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the high court also said Zuma’s attorney and counsel, Dali Mpofu SC, had failed in his ethical duty to the court. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Zuma is back from Russia with no love for Downer and Maughan South Africa
  2. Mpofu scores pay increase as he returns to Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry Politics
  3. Zuma argues Ramaphosa in ‘the wrong court’ on private prosecution News
  4. High court rejects Zuma’s complaint of unfair ‘Zuma law’ treatment News

Latest

  1. Rundown, ruined and hijacked houses of Randburg News
  2. Prosecutors 'revisit' 2005 rape case against man on child murder charge News
  3. Crack of dawn train ride is best R7.50 ever spent News
  4. SIU head tells how De Ruyter ran amok and he should face the music News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD