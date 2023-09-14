Athletics
OBITUARY | Ian Harries coached at highest level and lived life (and bottle) fully
Harries was critical of the athletics structures in SA and campaigned for a national coach to be supported by event-specific coaches
14 September 2023 - 21:03
Ian Harries, who died at the weekend aged 79, was a successful and respected middle-distance coach who played an instrumental role in Mbulaeni Mulaudzi winning the Olympic 800m silver medal in 2004...
