THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Bok captain didn’t reach the 50-match milestone on charm alone

Jacques Nienaber confirms Siya Kolisi would not have captained the Boks 50 times if he hadn’t performed at a high level so consistently

Sunday’s Rugby World Cup Pool B clash against Tonga might have passed as a big box ticking exercise, but for a milestone South Africans had better not slip under the radar...