Sport

THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Do the Boks have the personnel to replace injured trio?

Springbok fans will hope replacements can fill the significant holes left by Pollard, De Jager and Am

10 August 2023 - 21:21

The unveiling of the Springbok squad for the Rugby World Cup, though enthusiastically cheered along by those in the employ of sponsors and stake holders at the pay channel’s headquarters on Tuesday, left many bewildered, if not concerned...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Bet on Le Roux to prove his naysayers wrong again Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | The journey to the World Cup is not a race Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Experienced Eddie Jones is still a man for all seasons Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | Keeping up with Jones will be no easy task Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | Bok talisman has Steyn power but another World Cup may be a ... Sport

Latest

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Injured trio leave a gaping hole in Bok squad Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Do the Boks have the personnel to replace injured trio? Sport
  3. Birds defender Keegan Allan confident Komphela can help him soar to Bafana Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Bafana Bafana shine against Black Stars Sport
  5. No dolls for ‘straight-talking’ Banyana striker Jermaine ‘Jay’ Seoposenwe Sport

Latest Videos

CCTV captures man robbed allegedly by Uber in Pretoria
British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town