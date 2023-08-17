Sport

WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Judicial committee has scored an Owen goal in the Farrell affair

There can be no ambiguity about player safety but the Farrell case has exposed the divide in the game’s haves and have nots

17 August 2023 - 20:45
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

With the Rugby World Cup (RWC) now almost upon us, the world is, as the famous tune goes, in union...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Do the Boks have the personnel to replace injured trio? Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Bet on Le Roux to prove his naysayers wrong again Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | The journey to the World Cup is not a race Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | Experienced Eddie Jones is still a man for all seasons Sport

Latest

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Nothing less than a record-breaking performance against Wales ... Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Judicial committee has scored an Owen goal in the Farrell ... Sport
  3. Five talking points that the Boks’ warm-up Tests can provide answers to Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Mokoena the silver lining for SA at Beijing Games Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | Hit or miss transfers will not help Chiefs and Pirates catch ... Sport

Latest Videos

New name for moonshot pact: 'Multi-Party Charter for South Africa'
Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”