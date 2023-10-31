Spin twins Maharaj, Shamsi filling big role as Proteas tentatively eye a trophy
Just one win from the three upcoming matches will send South Africa to the semifinals
31 October 2023 - 21:28
Former South Africa left-arm wrist spinner Paul Adams has been impressed by Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi at the ICC World Cup in India and believes they have major roles to play as the tournament progresses towards the business end...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.