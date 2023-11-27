‘We need to be serious’: Pitso dissects why SA is not producing quality young players
'We have a long way to go. We need to do a lot of good things right. That’s the investment you need to do'
27 November 2023 - 21:25
Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says South African football is not making the investment to secure a return of the numbers of talented young footballers it needs to be competitive internationally...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.