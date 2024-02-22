Bafana’s midfield bull Sithole explains why he’s still in Portugal’s second tier
Sphephelo Sithole’s eye-catching performances have resulted in speculation he may move to a bigger club in Portugal or elsewhere in Europe
22 February 2024 - 20:34
Asked why he is still playing in the second division in Portugal, Bafana Bafana midfield strongman Sphephelo Sithole started his response with the exclamation “eish”, followed by a brief pause...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.