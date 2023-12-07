Sport

KEO UNCUT

MARK KEOHANE | Patience key as SA teams embark on fierce learning curve

There are so many factors that make South Africa’s journey in European rugby a minefield

07 December 2023 - 21:43 By Mark Keohane

Playing in Europe is not quite as simplistic as it first appeared for the South African teams, when compared to the nearly three decades of playing Super Rugby against teams from New Zealand, Australia and in the latter stages a team from Japan and Argentina. Logistically, it is proving even tougher...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Out of the ‘Fabulous Five’ Big Frans gets my vote for player of ... Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Bulls will benefit from Willie le Roux’s wealth of experience Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Lions have the ‘gees’ to get back to winning ways Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Double World Cup winning Bok No 8 took time to mature, but boy ... Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | I say keep our World Cup warriors, young and old Sport

Most read

  1. Ex-SuperSport and Wits star Sibusiso Mahlangu urges ex-pros to get jobs Sport
  2. BBK UNPLUGGED | Farewell, Jermaine Craig, You’ll Never Walk Alone Sport
  3. After De Kock exit, Reeza Hendricks will get prolonged Proteas run Sport
  4. I will play at Wimbledon if my body allows me to, says Nadal Sport
  5. I have zero tolerance for gender-based violence: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena Sport

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad