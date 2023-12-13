Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Another year and Safa still a stumbling block instead of supporter

Banyana shot the lights out in 2023, despite Safa’s lack of support, while Bafana continue to be set up to fail by the governing body

13 December 2023 - 21:25
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

We should be celebrating the little strides our senior national football teams made this year, yet one feels that can’t be the case when we still have such a dysfunctional football association. ..

