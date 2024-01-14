Sport

Chauke, Nontshinga looking to boost SA boxing's flagging fortunes

Last year South African boxers suffered their worst return in overseas action, losing 36 out of 42 bouts

14 January 2024 - 22:03
David Isaacson Sports reporter

Boxers Jackson Chauke and Sivenathi Nontshinga could do more than win world titles in the next few weeks — they could restore some much-needed pride and confidence to local boxing...

