‘Two years ago, he was idling at home:’ Appollis’s former coach on the rise of the Bafana player
After twiddling his thumbs at home, Oswin Appollis has grabbed his chance and is part of Bafana’s Afcon plans in Ivory Coast
15 January 2024 - 21:42
Chippa United coach Kwanele Kopo hopes to keep his emotions in check when exciting Bafana Bafana attacker Oswin Appollis makes his appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast. ..
