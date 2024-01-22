Proteas to use 'disrespect' as a source of motivation in New Zealand
There has been criticism from within South Africa, where it is felt CSA should have done more to move the Test series to another spot on the calendar when the top players were available
22 January 2024 - 21:22
The Proteas team that arrived in New Zealand at the weekend is carrying a chip the size of South Island on its shoulder, as the players, having been widely written off, seek to prove a point in the two match Test series. ..
