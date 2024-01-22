Eric Nzimande pleads not guilty to 162 charges
Suspended KZN regional court president is accused of gambling during working hours, taking bribes for magistrate recommendations and sexual harassment
22 January 2024 - 17:32
KwaZulu-Natal regional court president Eric Nzimande, who was suspended on full pay five years ago, on Monday pleaded not guilty to 162 charges of misconduct at the start of what is expected to be a 10-day disciplinary hearing...
