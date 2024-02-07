LIVE | Bafana and Nigeria deadlocked at the break after tight first half

**** Half Time - 0-0 - ****

Wow. OK. Bafana Bafana not holding their own, but actually edging that opening half! The South Africans have looked good. Nigeria a bit flat.

Tau one of his liveliest games, so far, in this Afcon. He likes playing against Nigeria. Zwane influential. The two of them seem crucial. Makgopa one excellent chance.

For Nigeria, Ademola Lookman so far rather quiet. Osimhen is also quiet - seems it wasn't mind game, he even looks like he still has some discomfort with stomach illness.

Super Eagles really should come out firing in the second half. Bafana need to be stronger in the second 45 minutes than some of their matches in this Afcon. But their two goals in the shock of Morocco came after the break. Can they do something like that again?

A huge second half awaits!