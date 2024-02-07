LIVE | Bafana and Nigeria deadlocked at the break after tight first half
**** Half Time - 0-0 - ****
Wow. OK. Bafana Bafana not holding their own, but actually edging that opening half! The South Africans have looked good. Nigeria a bit flat.
Tau one of his liveliest games, so far, in this Afcon. He likes playing against Nigeria. Zwane influential. The two of them seem crucial. Makgopa one excellent chance.
For Nigeria, Ademola Lookman so far rather quiet. Osimhen is also quiet - seems it wasn't mind game, he even looks like he still has some discomfort with stomach illness.
Super Eagles really should come out firing in the second half. Bafana need to be stronger in the second 45 minutes than some of their matches in this Afcon. But their two goals in the shock of Morocco came after the break. Can they do something like that again?
A huge second half awaits!
45min + 2
That's the break - referee Omar blows for half time and it's still 0-0 in Bouaké.
45min
Into 2min of added time, it's still 0-0.
44min
Super Eagles still so dangerous of course. Either team could score here ... 3min plus added time to go. Nigeria putting some pressure before the break and earn a corner. Osimhen heads it well wide with a poor connection.
42min
Maybe a bit flat from Nigeria for the last 25min or so? Bafana even edging it in that period.
39min
Big chance for Bafana ... Tau on the edge of the box tees up Evidence Makgopa who has a great shot that forces an good, reflex, one-handed stop from Nwabili.
36min
Iwobi shoots from range, swerves a bit, but also straight at Williams
35min
Ball over the top in the left channel find the run of Tau, whose touch it too heavy. Dangerous again though.
33min
Play is back. Tau and Zwane are the surviving members o the Bafana who won their only competitive match against Nigeria 2-0 in Uyo in an Afcon qualifier under Stuart Baxter. They seem crucial on this semi.
Zwane hit the post twice in Uyo, Tau scored. Nigeria seem wary of them.
30min
It's a water break. Even opening half-hour, maybe Bafana getting a foothold in this game.
28min
Zwane lays off for Percy Tau next to him in the area who shoots tamely at Nwabili.
36min
Then, nice strong run up the right from Khuliso Mudau - that's what Bafana want from their right wing-back - but he can't get the cross in with Zwane calling for it in the middle.
25min
Another silky, fluent attack for Bafana and crucial challenge by Semi Ajayi stops Zwane from getting through on the left.
23min
By the way, two excellent build-up stories to this match ... perhaps for the readers' perusal at half time.
Sazi Hadebe on the Bafana players' scorecard so far, and Mahlatse Mphahlele, from Abidjan, reports on an unsung hero for SA, video analyst Sinesipho Mali ... see below:
20min
Bafana certainly holding their own for the opening passages, and some good balls into the area. Nigeria of course look dangerous when they turn on the muscle and pace in attack.
Super Eagles seem wary of Bafana ... for now ...
15min
At the other, end, nice passing movement ends with Sphephelo Sithole shooting somewhat tamely at Nwabili.
14min
A cross in from the left from Alex Iwobi and Williams gets up with a finger-tip push with Osimhen up dangerously for the header just behind the keeper.
Crucial touch.
12min
It's a cagey start. Very cagey. The stakes are high. Both teams start sizing each other up, Nigeria harassing physically, Bafana trying to get their foot on the ball and get some long passes into the box for the runners to chase.
5min
Themba Zwane dangerously chases long ball into the box, Chippa United keeper Stanley Nwabili takes ahead of him.
1min
And we are off!
Almost and early chance for Nigeria.
Osimhen goes down clutching abdomen.
7pm
Kickoff a little late ...
The match officials are:
Referee: Amin Omar, Egypt
Assistant referees: Mahmoud Abouelregal, Ahmed Ibrahim, both Egypt
Fourth official: Mahmood Ismail, Sudan
6.55pm
And the teams take to the field, and the anthems begin, Nigeria first, and then to kickoff ...
6.20pm
And yes, OK, there are a few surprises.
A line-up that has not changed since the second match of the tournament, the 4-0 win against Namibia, has been changed by coach Hugo Broos, and by more than most would have predicted.
Siyanda Xulu comes back in at centreback for the first time since his defensive error in the 2-0 opening defeat to Mali.
The player out is winger Thapelo Morena. And Broos seems to have switched from the 4-4-1-1 used in the last four game to three at the back.
The new formation appears to be a 3-4-3.
This will be corrected later if it is wrong, but it seems it's Ronwen Williams at goalkeeper behind central defenders Grant Kekana, Xulu and Mothobi Mvala. Then Khuliso Mudau (right) and Maphosa Modiba (left) are the wingbacks outside of Sphephelo Sithole and Teboho Mokoena in the midfield.
Up-front it's Percy Tau and Themba Zwane behind and wide of Evidence Makgopa.
Fascinating. Good to change things up, keep the opposition guessing. It looks a very hard formation to break down, if Xulu can keep up with the pace of the Nigerian attack. And could be really effective in attack if the wingbacks get high,
Well, only the match will tell!
And for Nigeria, yes, it seems it night have been mind games from the NFF, as Victor Osimhen starts.
Bafana XI: Ronwen Williams (capt); 18. Grant Kekana, 14. Mothobi Mvala, 5. Siyanda Xulu; 20. Khuliso Mudau, 13. Sphephelo Sithole, 4. Teboho Mokoena, 6. Maphosa Modiba; 10. Percy Tau, 11. Themba Zwane, 9. Evidence Makgopa
Nigeria: 23. Stanley Nwabili, 2. Ola Aina, 6. Semi Ajayi, 21. Calvin Bassey, 17. Alex Iwobi, 18. Ademola Lookman, 8. Frank Onyeka, 12. Bright Osayi-Samuel, 9. Victor Osimhen, 15. Moses Simon, 5. William Troost-Ekong (capt)
Wednesday February 7 — 5.50pm
This is it! Easily Bafana Bafana's biggest match since the 2010 World Cup.
Bafana Bafana meet the nemesis, the stumbling block, but a team they have matches quite well in recent years, Nigeria in their Africa Cup of Nations semifinal at Stade de la Paix in Bouaké, Ivory Coast, on Wednesday (7pm, SA time).
SA, slayers of Morocco and Cape Verde, the reason for Cape Verde's exit, the unererdogs and relishing that role against the proud Super Eagles. It's always a grudge match between these two.
Bafana Bafana's historic first semifinal in 24 years, since 2000, playing for a place in their first final in 26 years. It does not get much bigger for a team that has an opportunity ti turn around, and to some extent already has turned around, two decades of international underachievement.
Your live blogger this evening, on this huge occasion is TimesLIVE and Arena Holdings Digital Sports editor Marc Strydom. A quick qualifier is that your blogger is not in the stadium for this Africa Cup of Nations semifinal.
Mahlatse Mphahlele is in Stade de la Paix for TimesLIVE. Catch his match report later, and analysis and follow-ups in the coming days as Afcon heads to Abidjan for the third-place on Saturday and final on Sunday (both 10pm SA time).
And the starting line-ups have been released. Stay tuned as they follow ...