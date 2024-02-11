Blast from the past: Hanley spooks Windies with hat-trick on debut
Today in SA sport history: February 12
11 February 2024 - 19:58
1955 — Johnny “Smiler” van Rensburg becomes the second SA boxer to win the British Empire featherweight title when he outpointed Joe Lucy over 15 rounds for the vacant belt at the Wembley Stadium in Johannesburg. Laurie Stevens first won the crown in 1936. Van Rensburg lost the belt the next year to another South African, Willie Toweel...
