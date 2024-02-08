Sport

Blast from the past: Proteas bowled over by sultans of swing

Today in SA sport history: February 9

08 February 2024 - 22:33
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1924 — Clarence Walker, who became South Africa’s first Olympic boxing medallist when he took the bantamweight gold at the 1920 Antwerp Games, draws in his sixth professional outing over 10 rounds against Seaman Joe Hunt. That took his record to two wins, three losses and a draw. But he won the SA featherweight title in his next bout a month later, beating Hunt on points over 20 rounds. Walker’s career, however, never took off and he eventually retired with a record of seven wins, seven defeats and two draws...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Mzansi reacts: ‘The biggest win is Bafana made us love our national team again’ Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs announce new deals for three players Soccer
  3. Ocon says he still has strong links with Mercedes Motorsport
  4. ‘People at home have hope again in Bafana’: players proud of Afcon display Soccer
  5. Blast from the past: Richards does the double over ‘The Tank’ Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Bungu bangs his way to record 13th title defence Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Sono scorcher helps Pirates sink Chiefs in controversial ... Sport

Most read

  1. How Bafana Bafana made history in Ivory Coast Sport
  2. Sphephelo Sithole is better than I was: Bafana 1996 legend Linda Buthelezi Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Sono scorcher helps Pirates sink Chiefs in controversial ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Richards does the double over ‘The Tank’ Sport
  5. Six Nations openers provide some pointers for Boks Sport

Latest Videos

🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...
Politicians have their say on Ramaphosa pre-Sona 2024 #stateofthenationaddress