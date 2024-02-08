Blast from the past: Proteas bowled over by sultans of swing
Today in SA sport history: February 9
08 February 2024 - 22:33
1924 — Clarence Walker, who became South Africa’s first Olympic boxing medallist when he took the bantamweight gold at the 1920 Antwerp Games, draws in his sixth professional outing over 10 rounds against Seaman Joe Hunt. That took his record to two wins, three losses and a draw. But he won the SA featherweight title in his next bout a month later, beating Hunt on points over 20 rounds. Walker’s career, however, never took off and he eventually retired with a record of seven wins, seven defeats and two draws...
