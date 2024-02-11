Penalties prince Ronwen carries Bafana to long-awaited Afcon medal

A full time in which Bafana had opportunities but also again rode their luck, and where DRC missed the better chances, especially in the second half, ended 0-0.

Captain Ronwen Williams the four-stop hero in the quarterfinal shoot-out against Cape Verde, but who could not replicate that display against Nigeria — sparkled again with two stunning saves to deny Chancel Mbemba and Meschack Lina.

Bafana's penalty scorers were Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thabang Monare, Aubrey Modiba, Zakhele Lepasa, Oswin Appollis and Siyanda Xulu after Teboho Mokoena hit the upright with the first kick.

During the week, Bafana coach Hugo Broos made it known that he is not in favour of this bronze medal match, and the game did not move into top gear, possibly because players’ minds were already on the plane home.

Bafana deserve credit for reaching an Afcon semifinal stage also for the first time in 24 years and claiming bronze. The 66th-ranked team in the world and 12th in Africa, who arrived in Ivory Coast missing big stars Lyle Foster and Lebo Mothiba and with barely a chance of a good run, ended the tournament with a more-than-decent record of four wins, two defeats and a draw.

They played some of their best football in the demolition of modest Namibia to settle in the tournament and they were strangely impressive in their defeats against Mali (2-0 in the group opener) and Nigeria (on penalties in the semifinal).