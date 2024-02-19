Safa part of problem, admits Broos as he seeks solutions to football’s dysfunction
The soccer body might want to take a victory lap for the Afcon achievement; they should not
19 February 2024 - 21:50
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has often taken potshots at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for the standard of the top-flight DStv Premiership being too low. Now for the first time, after winning bronze with Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) this month, the Belgian has admitted his bosses at the South African Football Association are part of the problem...
