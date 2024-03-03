Sport

Jake White’s Bulls smooth path to playoffs

While they won’t get ahead of themselves, the Pretoria side bolstered their belief with an emphatic 40-22 win over the Stormers on Saturday

03 March 2024 - 21:39
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

Thunderous close-combat hits and grease-lightning finishing on the wings ultimately helped the Bulls break the Stormers’ derby hegemony in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Super Rugby tweaks concussion mouthguard rules after issues Rugby
  2. Frans Steyn out to leave a mark Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Van der Merwe more Braveheart than Boer Sport

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Roos and Hanekom’s Cape pedigree looms large in tussle for Bok ... Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Scheckter is crowned King of Kyalami Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Not everyone in alignment with Bok camps Sport
  4. Olympic medal hunter Akani Simbine says marriage makes him run faster Sport
  5. MARC STRYDOM | If Chiefs can barely respond to an e-mail request, how will they ... Sport

Latest Videos

UJ student killed in crossfire during alleged hit in Braamfontein
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court