Jake White’s Bulls smooth path to playoffs
While they won’t get ahead of themselves, the Pretoria side bolstered their belief with an emphatic 40-22 win over the Stormers on Saturday
03 March 2024 - 21:39
Thunderous close-combat hits and grease-lightning finishing on the wings ultimately helped the Bulls break the Stormers’ derby hegemony in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.