Sport

Welkom’s finest, Mofokeng, wears many hats

Cape Town Tigers basketball guard also an engineer and youth coach

12 March 2024 - 21:35 By ANATHI WULUSHE IN PRETORIA

Not only is Cape Town Tigers guard Lebohang Mofokeng the most successful basketball player from Welkom, he is also a man of many talents...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘He made history’: how Thabiso Lebitso became Pirates’ unlikely derby hero Sport
  2. Leaving 9-to-5 job a blessing in disguise for Tigers skipper Lebesa Selepe Sport
  3. As legends, Kaizer and Chiefs’ bosses basked in golden memories, a stark ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Bafana bounce back to beat Botswana Sport
  5. Forearmed or not, be forewarned — the Constable is a sharpshooter Sport

Latest Videos

18 vehicle pile-up after truck accident
Humanitarian situation in Haiti capital worsens