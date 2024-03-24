Sport

Footballers hit the books to change the narrative, create game’s future leaders

The courses are putting players on a path towards future leadership positions in the sport

24 March 2024 - 22:09
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor

For the 26 Premier Soccer League (PSL) players who graduated from their course in finance at the prestigious Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) in Johannesburg last week, horizons were broadened and ambitions of future leadership positions in the sport stoked...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Footballers hit the books to change the narrative, create game’s future leaders Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Rassie the right man to take Boks where no team has gone before Sport
  3. After Afcon bronze, Bafana coach Broos turns attention to World Cup 2026 Sport
  4. STUART HESS | A draw? Of blood, I hope, because cricket can’t lose the ... Sport
  5. Ronaldo gets Man United No.7 jersey again Sport

Latest Videos

Xola Mlambo reflects on his career on all new episode of Arena Sports Show
Steenhuisen points out raid on speaker's house to president on parliament