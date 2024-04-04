Sport

‘He was in the mould of Lucas Radebe': Kaitano Tembo recalls Luke Fleurs

Talented footballer had hoped he could revive his career with Amakhosi

04 April 2024 - 21:29
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter

As tributes continued to pour in for Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs, his former coach Kaitano Tembo remembered a talented defender who was in the mould of Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe. ..

