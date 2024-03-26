‘I fell in love with the game again at SuperSport’: ‘Tyson’ on life after Pirates
The 34-year-old centreback has rediscovered his vigour at SuperSport United
26 March 2024 - 21:51
Former Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo says he could not settle in a nightmare period at Orlando Pirates because he “fell out of love with the game” there...
