Sport

Blast from the past: 'Terror' Mathebula stopped at Orlando Stadium

Today in SA sport history: March 28

27 March 2024 - 21:28
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1981 — Peter “Terror” Mathebula, South Africa’s first black boxing world champion, loses his WBA flyweight title in his first defence when he’s stopped by Santos Laciar of Argentina at Orlando Stadium. Two of the judges had the fight even at the time of the stoppage in the seventh round. Mathebula was only the third local fighter to become world champion after Vic Toweel (1950) and Arnold Taylor (1973), both of them in the bantamweight division...

